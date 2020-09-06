NORTH PORT — When John Pisano bought a Civil War musket on an online auction, he understood the weapon would have a rich history, much of it he could never know.
He knew the Springfield 1861 model was made in Connecticut in 1863 at the Colt Manufacturing Company. He learned it was made for the state of New Jersey, almost certainly for one of its infantry regiments. He saw that someone had carved four notches in the stock, probably representing four enemy kills.
One thing he didn't suspect, though, was that all these years later, the gun in his study would still be loaded.
Pisano, 65, isn't what you'd call a gun collector or even a Civil War buff.
"I love American history, I love to read about it," Pisano said. "I'm not a professor or a teacher. I'm a retired bus driver. I'm just a regular guy — but I really like history."
Well, maybe more than a regular guy.
Before Pisano began driving a bus around his native Staten Island, he served as an emergency medical technician in the New York City of the 1970s and '80s, until his first retirement.
"I delivered something like 40 babies," he said.
He received several commendations, including one from Mayor Ed Koch, for resuscitating people and saving their lives.
These days, Pisano reads a lot about American history in his North Port home. Certain objects help him visualize what was actually happening to people in the past, he says.
"When I'm reading history, I can glance over and look at the rifle, and it just brings it all to life. It just transports me back."
Like the U.S. government did in 1861, Pisano chose well when he chose to take a shot at buying a Springfield 1861 model. The muzzle-loading rifle was highly regarded among Union soldiers, who liked its look and feel, and especially its reliability.
“Our guns were issued to us the other day, beautiful pieces; of the most improved pattern — the Springfield rifled musket," wrote one corporal in the 52nd Massachusetts Volunteers in 1862, and quoted at history.net. "Mine is behind me now, dark black — walnut stock, well oiled, so that the beauty of the wood is brought out, hollowed at the base, and smoothly fitted with steel, to correspond exactly to the curve of the shoulder, against which I shall have to press it many and many a time."
Even Confederate soldiers preferred the Springfield over the rifles they were issued, Pisano said.
"If they found one, they would throw away their Enfields and pick up the Springfield," he said.
If there was any flaw, it was that the barrels stayed too shiny, giving away the positions of soldiers to their enemy as the sunlight, or even the moonlight, glinted through dust, smoke or even heavy forest cover.
The rifle, complete with strap, ramrod and long sharply pointed bayonet, weighed just under 10 pounds. It fired a .58 caliber ball, very accurately for the time. The barrel was grooved inside with rifling lines that spun the ball as it passed, much like a quarterback flinging a football in a spiral trajectory.
When it first arrived at his home, Pisano didn't want to take the relic out of its shipping box, leaving it standing in the corner.
"I knew it had four notches. I felt something," he said, pausing as he thought about it again. "That gun had killed four people. It took me awhile. I was kind of overwhelmed because this gun was in battle."
After about a week, Pisano unwrapped the musket and started exploring it. The stock, the percussion cap, the long barrel were all in good shape. He tried gently pushing the ramrod in the muzzle end of the barrel. Normally, it would have gone down, all the way to the bottom, near the percussion cap that would fire the charge.
But it didn't.
"It went down about 2 inches short," he said.
That's when Pisano suspected it was still loaded.
He read that many rifles that were collected after Civil War battlefields were still loaded, as the soldier that carried it was either killed, wounded, captured or ran away before getting to pull the trigger. After Gettysburg, about 24,000 of the 27,574 that were picked up were still loaded.
Many — about 6,000 of them — had three to 10 rounds still in them, as soldiers loaded them over and over without taking a shot. One rifle had 23 balls still in the barrel, according to history.net.
"That's a big bullet that was in there," the retired EMT said of the .58 caliber ball. "When those guys got hit with one of those, it would crush bones. It would be devastating."
Pisano didn't want the gun to be loaded and researched gunsmiths in the area. He wound up contacting Jim Morrison at J.M. Gun Repair in Sarasota.
Morrison has been in the business for years and is experienced with muzzle-loading weapons. Pisano brought the rifle to Morrison's shop, and sure enough, the gunsmith diagnosed the problem. He'd seen it before.
"I've had quite a few like that," he said.
Morrison rigged up a sliver of brass "like a drill bit" on the end of a rod and used it to get deep into the barrel. "That way, you can clear it out without setting if off," Morrison explained.
He brought out some lead, probably part of the musket ball, and some caked-up debris that was yellowish-brown, and likely the degraded black powder that was once rammed in there to fire. It would have taken many decades to get that way.
Was it the original load from 160 years ago?
"Very probable," Morrison said.
The gunsmith said that after he'd cleaned the rifle, it could still be operable.
For Pisano, it's enough to think about the particulars of the Springfield and the man or men who carried it. The men in the brigades of the three New Jersey regiments saw some horrendous battles, like Chancellorsville, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor and Gettsysburg in their neighboring state of Pennsylvania.
"Imagine that guy in the heat of battle," Pisano said. "He loaded his gun and was going to raise it to fire. That's what war is all about. If that was Gettysburg, it would have been 156 years ago. He could never have imagined that the gun that he had just loaded would stay loaded until the year 2020."
Then he thinks about the man on the other end of the rifle.
"Imagine if that gun had gone off?" he said. "That may have been another Civil War casualty. But it didn't happen."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.