NORTH PORT — The city is seeking, through a consultant, the designation of National Register of Historic Places nomination for some buildings at Warm Mineral Springs Park.
As a part of that process, they will be holding a hearing in May about it — along with encouraging city residents to write officials to push the nomination along.
It is a part of the master plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. With it, Kimley-Horn & Associates and Lorrie Muldowney, president of Creative Preservation worked to nominate the addition of the park’s three existing buildings to the register on behalf of North Port in November, according to the city.
Warm Mineral Springs itself earned the same designation in 1977.
The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. May 23 date is at the R. A. Gray Building, Room 307, 500 S. Bronough St., Tallahassee. It is being held by the Bureau of Historic Preservation – Division of Historical Resources.
“Public letters of support for the Warm Mineral Springs Park buildings historic nomination can be submitted up to the meeting date of May 23,” the city said in a news release. “The Bureau of Historic Preservation advises that the best time to send letters in is 2-3 weeks before the meeting date, so copies can be provided to National Register Review Board members.”
Letters can be sent to:
Alissa Lotane
Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer
Bureau of Historic Preservation
500 S. Bronough St.,
Tallahassee, FL 32399
Several buildings in the area are already under the designation.
The city noted “the Warm Mineral Springs Motel, Spa, and Cyclorama were all built to accommodate the celebration of Florida’s Quadricentennial, which lasted for three months and started in December 1959. The motel was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. The Warm Mineral Springs Park Spa Building and Cyclorama were designed in 1959 by architect Jack West, a leader of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement.”
More information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, can be found online at www.CityofNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
