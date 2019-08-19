NORTH PORT - Law enforcement officials are looking closely at similarities between at least recent two holdups at gas stations in the area.
In the first, in the predawn hours of Aug. 3, four men burst into a service station along Toledo Blade in North Port, threatening an employee and leaving the Circle K with a large quantity of cigarettes along with some cash.
In the second, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, four men robbed a 7-Eleven convenience story along Venice Avenue in Venice.
Like the Circle K robbery 12 days earlier, the group made off with cigarettes and cash.
"The clerk was threatened to be shot if she didn't cooperate," Venice Police Department stated in a social media post on Monday.
In both robberies, the four strong armed the store personnel, focused on the cartons of cigarettes in the store and are believed to have fled on Interstate 75.
Both robberies took in the predawn hours.
The Toledo Blade robbery Aug. 3 was followed 90 minutes later by a similar heist in Bradenton along I-75, according to authorities. The North Port crime took place just before 4 a.m. at the Circle K at 1060 Plantation Blvd., according to a North Port Police news release after the robbery.
A worker was cleaning a grill at the gas station when the men came in, according to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor. They ordered him around, Taylor noted, and threatened to shoot the worker if he followed them out of the store — but no weapon was displayed.
The men were described as black and wearing hoodies “pulled tightly over their face,” the news release states.
Surveillance footage shows the four wearing red or orange hoodies, with one man wearing a blue hoodie during the crime. A few of them wore black shorts while the others wore black athletic pants.
Authorities said, in that crime, the suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Kia or Nissan four-door sedan.
Store workers in both robberies were threatened not to follow the men outside, but no weapon was displayed in either holdup.
In the Venice robbery, the four men are described as black and surveillance shows them wearing athletic clothing or jackets covering their faces in a variety of ways.
It is said the men involved in that crime left in a type of silver sedan.
To see the video of the crime, visit www.yoursun.com.
Venice authorities were unavailable for further comment on Monday after releasing the video on social media.
"Certainly conversations are taking place (among police agencies)," said Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police Department. "Similar robberies are taking place along the West Coast of Florida."
