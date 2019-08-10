By Erin Carter
For The Sun
Saturday, Aug. 10
Teen Advisory Board, 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Join the Teen Advisory Board to make a difference at your local library and get community service hours. Make decisions about upcoming teen events, the Teen Zone, and the YA collection. Snacks will be provided. All in grades 6-12 are welcome to join.
Monday, Aug. 12
Chess Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Chess Club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. All ages and skill levels are welcome! Registration is recommended.
Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Back to the Moon, 1-2:30 p.m. Join NASA Space Ambassador Linda McKenna for a discussion about NASA’s goal of returning to the moon, followed by an interactive Build Your Own Moon Habitat activity using more than 400 sheets of newspaper. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Fairy Houses, 4-5:30 p.m. Construct a fairy house of your very own and participate in a creative writing activity. For ages 6 and up.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
Baby Time, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3-D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. A library staff member will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup. All ages welcome.
Crafty Things, 2-3:30 p.m. Join us for a fun and easy craft. For adults and seniors. Registration is recommended.
Erin Carter is reference librarian for Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
