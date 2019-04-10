Spring is in the air! It’s a time filled with proms and weddings and for Harbor Cove, a time for the baby shower.
No, that’s not a misprint.
The Harbor Cove Grandmothers Club has a baby shower every March. None of the members are expecting, but that doesn’t stop the group from helping new mothers or families with little ones.
This year recipients, Atwater School Store and Healthy Families, were delighted with sharing the bounty.
Brenda Spelce represented Healthy Families. This local organization which promotes parental education and support, served more than 125 families in 2018 and conducted more than 2,000 home visits. The baby clothes and diapers will be a welcomed sight for parents that could use a little help.
Susan Lord, from Atwater School, fills a need in the school community. She runs a school store and food pantry to assist those finding it difficult to make ends meet. Susan was given blankets, stuffed animals and a bag of more than 30 hats made by board member, Judy Emond. There will be some smiling faces at Atwater!
What a wonderful way to begin the spring season, celebrating the joy that children bring to our world.
