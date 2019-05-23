NORTH PORT - Chris Owens, band director at Heron Creek Middle School, presented the end of the year "All Band Concert" on Tuesday, May 14 at the school cafeteria.
The students and 47 others also performed this week at Universal Studios to wrap up the year.
