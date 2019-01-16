NORTH PORT — The Heron Creek Middle School boys and girls basketball teams took big wins over visiting Laurel on Monday and increased chances of making the Sarasota County League’s top four playoffs.
The boys raised their record to 4-2 with a 58-31 rout of the visitors and the girls won easily 52-22 to even their record at 3-3.
Jaylen Platt scored 19 points — including three 3-point field goals — to lead the Patriots’ boys attack. Heron Creek started the game with some reserve players who played for about four minutes before the regular starters came in.
“We wanted to show the kids who don’t normally play a lot we appreciated their efforts in practice,” said Heron Creek boys coach Conor Gunther. “We practice at 7:15 a.m. every school day and they (the backups) help the starters get ready for the games.”
Center Bradley Miller had 13 points and Alexander Charles added 8 points. Wesley Bigelow and Trent Kintigh played strong games defensively.
“I challenged Trent to be tough tonight and he came through,” Gunther said. “He had a lot of rebounds.”
The Patriots’ biggest game the rest of the season could be the finale against Sarasota. The top four teams in both the boys and girls divisions qualify for the playoffs. Woodland also is in good shape as it could be the third or second seed if it wins its next two games.
Heron Creek’s girls jumped off to a fast start and led Laurel 11-1 by the end of the first quarter. Haley Cohen led the Patriots with 16 points. Angelina Medina and Sabrina Schmitt both added 8 points for the Patriots.
“Both Haley and Angelina play point guard for us,” said Patriots’ girls coach Mike Quick. “We’ve won our past two games and we’re at .500. If we win our next two games, we’ve got a good chance of making the playoffs.”
The Patriots will play at Venice today. Woodland will be at Laurel today. Games start at 6 p.m. with the girls first.
