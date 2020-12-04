NORTH PORT — The board of directors of the Heron Creek Community Foundation announced the awarding of its 2020 grants to charitable organizations serving the North Port community.
This year the foundation focused on the critical needs of the citizens resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and awarded $57,000 in grants to organizations dealing with feeding those in need and assisting those facing eviction or the loss of their homes.
In addition, the board decided to issue its sixth full four-year scholarship to a deserving local student.
Grant awards include:
• The Salvation Army to stock its North Port food pantry.
• North Port Meals on Wheels to feed those citizens who cannot make or afford meals.
• Family Promise for its Open Doors Emergency Shelter Project and for its Rent Assistance Program.
• Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services to help pay for health services and medicine for the uninsured.
• Child Protection Center for therapy sessions for North Port children suffering from sexual and/or physical abuse.
• Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center to address increases in domestic violence and shelter the abused.
• Take Stock in Children to fund the foundation's seventh full four-year college scholarship.
"This year, particularly, the board is mindful and forever grateful to the many persons who responded to its grant drive by donating to make these grants possible," the organization stated in a letter. "COVID-19 required HCCF to cancel or reschedule all of the 2020 fundraising events, but the Heron Creek Community responded with vigor and enthusiasm to assure that those in need in North Port would have some relief in critical areas."
The Foundation’s Giving Tree has set up a "giving tree" in the lobby of its clubhouse. The gifts for the children have to be in by Sunday.
For more information about the Heron Creek Community Foundation, visit the group's Facebook page.
