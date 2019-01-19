NORTH PORT — The Heron Creek Community Foundation awarded $62,036 to a variety of nonprofits in North Port, with more than $242,000 given in the last eight years.
Board President Jerry Stevens and Committee Chair Rozier Sharp, along with volunteers, worked to vet 30 proposals, giving funds to 24 seeking awards between $1,000-$4,400.
Among the local nonprofits receiving funds were Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; North Port Teen Court and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“HCCFB has over 235 members at this time and we encourage you as our neighbors to join the organization,” the group said. “Please give consideration of your time, talent or contribution to this worthwhile foundation that makes are community a better place to live.”
Some of the funds were raised during recent fundraisers involving a pro tennis invitational, a wine tasting while more fundraisers — including a golf outing — are slated for the near future.
The foundations website is www.heroncreekfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.