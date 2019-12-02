NORTH PORT — More than two dozen charities became $58,116 richer when the Heron Creek Community Foundation handed out annual checks at a recent ceremony.

The checks, made out to 27 local nonprofits, ranged from $1,500 to a $5,000 check given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

To date, the foundation has awarded $361,777 over 10 years.

The money is raised by those residents of Heron Creek Community who opt to belong to the foundation.

On Tuesday, representatives from organizations crowded into the Heron Creek Country Club’s main dining room as oversized checks were presented.

North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell and Vice Mayor Jill Luke were among those on hand.

Judy Wing, president of the foundation, said they had a good year in 2019 “and we are so pleased to be able to help these groups at our highest level to date.”

For more information, visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org.

Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments