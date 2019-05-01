NORTH PORT — The ninth annual golf outing at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club was held by the Heron Creek Community Foundation on April 12.
According to the foundation, it raised $10,000 more this year than in 2018 with 98 percent of its fundraising going toward grant awards.
“The past nine years, the foundation has provided over $304,000 in awards to local nonprofits in our North Port community,” the foundation states in a newsletter. In 2018, $62,000 was awarded to 24 nonprofits.
As of January, the foundation has a balance of $320,234 in its endowments through memberships and gifting, it stated.
“President Judy Wing, board members and volunteers should be commended for their efforts to further its mission and cause in our community,” the newsletter states. “The Golf Committee with co-chairs of Greg Loos and Kevin Smith did an excellent job in this years golf outing. Holly Loos and all the volunteers that assisted in the silent and live auctions exceeded all expectations in generating gifts for the auction.”
The foundation also thanks Modern Woodman, other sponsors and Affordable Carts for their efforts, along with Gustavo Arredondo and Bart Cook with Heron Creek.
For more information on the foundation, visit www.heroncreek foundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.