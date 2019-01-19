Heron Creek girls bests Brookside PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Heron Creek Middle School eighth-grader Angelina Medina escapes a defender during a recent game against Brookside at Heron Creek. Heron Creek Middle School seventh-grader Rachael Harris passes the ball inbounds during a recent game against Brookside. Heron Creek’s Sabrina Schmitt, No. 12, fights for possession under the net during a recent game. Heron Creek Middle School seventh-grader slips past a Brookside Middle School player during a recent game. Heron Creek Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Cohen takes a shot recently during a basketball game. Gisele Novielli shields the ball during a recent Heron Creek Middle School basketball game. SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Heron Creek Middle School Girls basketball team hosted a match against Brookside Middle recently. The Patriots, coached by Michael Quick, took the win with a final score of 49-26. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Your Army logistics 941-456-2120 A1 Collision 4990 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-697-7071 Website Dan's Fan City - Port Charlotte 2586 Tamiami Trail # B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-627-6933 Website Security Alarm Corporation 17776 Toledo Blade Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-9700 Website Medical Pavilion Clinic 2525 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-9190 Website Mike Douglass Plumbing 517 Paul Morris Drive Suite A, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-2344 Website Affordable Lawn Care 941-706-5569 Website Parrot Outreach Society 1205 Elizabeth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-8876 Website Smiles of Punta Gorda 100 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-2626 Website Fawcett Memorial Hospital 21298 Olean Blvd. , Port Charlotte , FL 33952 941-629-1181 Website Shoreline Lumber Inc 10871 Kelly Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 239-267-6857 Website Rich Landers Stucco, Inc. 941-497-4553 The Hair Loft 2828 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-999-4018 The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website A C Services, Inc 21264 Argyle Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-380-0973 Website Sunshine Deep Cleaning 941-221-1982 Advanced Hearing Solutions 655 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-8393 Website Home Solution Lenders Inc 1445 E Main Street, Bartow, FL 33830 863-607-4663 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.