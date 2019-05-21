Heron Creek holds spring concert SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAIntermediate class violin players Jennifer Shepherd and Madison Gotts take part in the Heron Creek Middle School spring concert on May 7. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAMorgan Manderson plays the bass while Abigail Pyott and Christopher Denbo play the cello with the intermediate class at Heron Creek Middle School during their spring concert. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAHeron Creek Middle School eighth-grader Justin Willette plays the viola recently during the school's spring concert. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAHeron Creek Middle School eighth-grader Marshall Nacua plays the cello with the advanced class at Heron Creek Middle School. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAThe advanced orchestra of Heron Creek Middle School played selections from "Phantom of the Opera" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Among members of the group was violinist Jermy Duque. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAHeron Creek Middle School eighth-grader Isabella Messmer plays with the school's advanced class. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAHeron Creek Middle School orchestra director Sarah Cooper conducts the group May 7 during its spring concert. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT - The Heron Creek Middle School orchestra and its director, Sarah Cooper, presented its spring concert May 7 at the school cafeteria. Friday is the last day of class for Sarasota County Schools students. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Currently Open Website Find a local business NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
