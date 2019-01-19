NORTH PORT — Things are looking great for the Woodland and Heron Creek boys basketball teams and the Heron Creek girls team with just one game left in the regular season.
Woodland’s boys dumped host Laurel 59-15 on Wednesday to raise their record to 6-1 and have clinched a berth in the playoffs.
Heron Creek raised its record to 5-2 with a convincing 48-31 victory over visiting Venice. The Patriots girls beat Venice easily 27-12, dominating the entire game.
The Wildcats boys led all the way in their easy victory over Laurel. Eighth-grader Tinan Becker led the team with 16 points. The 6-foot-3 Becker also had seven rebounds. Ari Davis and Victor Merceran both scored 13 points.
“We knew we were the better team going into the game,” Woodland coach Zach Babut said. “All of the guys played well. Tinan’s biggest asset is his knowledge of the game.”
Heron Creek will be at Sarasota for the playoffs. The Patriots and Wildcats may play each other in the semifinals Jan. 29 as the second and third seeds. The Patriots girls could make the playoffs with a win against Sarasota.
The Patriots boys had a balanced attack in their victory over Venice. Alexander Charles had 12 rebounds and 16 points, Pedro Marquez added 10 points and six assists and Daylen Platt scored 10 points and played a fine all-around game.
“We played well,” said Patriots boys coach Conor Gunther. “I think if we win our last game against Sarasota, we’ll be in. We still might have a chance if we lose.”
If Heron Creek makes the playoffs, it will be the second straight season they would have made the playoffs. Last season, they made the semifinals before losing to Brookside.
On Monday evening, the Woodland boys rolled over visiting Pine View 48-24. Becker led with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jamie Kinker scored 8 and Merceran added 10 points.
The Wildcats girls team lost to Pine View.
