This "tube dudette" was added to the Legacy Trail in Nokomis, courtesy of People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group based in North Port. The bike-riding sculpture, "Keeping it Green," was purchased by Jake White, a North Port native and owner of White's Diesel Performance in Nokomis, who donated it on behalf of People for Trees. Pictured are, from left, Bud and Maryanne Bulewich (People for Trees), Jake White, Valerie Ollinger, Alice White (People for Trees), Darryl Lang (Friends of the Legacy Trail), Sam Wright and Megan Eidel, Sarasota County Parks.