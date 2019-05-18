The Imagine third annual Senior Luncheon, Grad Walk, and Senior Celebration took place Wednesday.

After a catered lunch served in the Shark Tank, Imagine School-North Port seniors were transported by bus to the Elementary School.

While there, they walk down the student-lined halls in their caps and gowns, accepting encouragement, high-fives and congratulations from the Elementary Campus students and teachers.

After that, the seniors went back to the Shark Tank for another celebration.

