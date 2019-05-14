NORTH PORT — Students from two North Port schools are preparing to walk across the stage Thursday to receive their high school diplomas.
Here is a look at the local spring commencement ceremonies:
North Port High SchoolNorth Port High School will graduate its seniors at 7:30 p.m. at the school’s football field. Students should arrive by 6 p.m., according to officials with the school.
The ceremony will feature a singer and several student speakers, all of whom auditioned and were chosen to participate based on clarity, originality and content.
The school’s choir will also perform.
School officials are reminding students and guests to expect traffic delays and plan to arrive early. Additional parking will be available at the Morgan Family Community Center and Heron Creek Middle School.
North Port police officers will direct traffic and provide security for the ceremony.
Imagine School at North PortImagine School at North Port’s upper campus host its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Students are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m.
Dione Ramos, district aide for state Rep. James Buchanan, will deliver the keynote speech. Ramos was a member of Imagine School at North Port’s first graduating class.
The student government president will also speak at the graduation, along with another student who was selected based on an essay submission.
School officials do not expect any parking changes, and officers will provide security for the ceremony.
