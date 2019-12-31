SARASOTA — For outgoing Sarasota County Commission Chair Charles Hines, the county accomplished a great many of its strategic goals. But more remains to be done.
In one of his last actions as chairman, Hines, whose chairmanship ended at midnight Dec. 31, released a letter to county residents detailing what he thought were highlights of the year for the county.
And on his list of eight items, five were in South County with perhaps the biggest involving River Road.
After decades of trying to find a way to improve the road, which serves as a major evacuation route for South County, 2019 saw the county and state agreeing to a road swap with the state taking over North River Road from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75. Construction of improvements to this section will begin in 2021, according to the state’s timeline.
Crews began paving the way for the eventual construction of a long overdue courthouse to serve the legal needs of South County residents, ending the long trek to the courthouse in downtown Sarasota. The design for the new complex has been completed and a groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for April 2020.
Also noteworthy for South County was the opening of the new spring training stadium for the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park in North Port.
Sarasota County also built the new Bob Johnson’s Landing Park on the Myakka River, just off Tamiami Trail, and opened the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
In June, the county closed the purchase of the $32 million extension of the Legacy Trail that will, upon completion, offer a connection from North Port to downtown Sarasota. Commissioners further instructed county staff that the access for North Port residents to the trail be constructed first.
Work remains
Of particular importance to Hines is the lack of affordable housing in the county, and he points out that the commission took several actions in 2019 to address the deficiency, primarily by changes to county codes to encourage the development of more units.
Finally, Hines noted that in late 2019 commissioners took action to protect the Celery Fields in North County by setting aside the surrounding lands from development.
His list, Hines noted, contained “…just a few of the major accomplishments and projects that we worked on this past year, while maintaining the second-lowest millage rate in the state and a AAA credit rating.”
A huge challenge the county faced, and Hines noted, although not on his list, was water quality, as commissioners became aware at mid-year of multiple, unauthorized spills from the county’s three water reclamation facilities. Their reaction was swift, approving in late summer the design phase for the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility to bring it to advanced wastewater treatment standards.
Looking ahead to his last year as a county commissioner in 2020, Hines wrote in an e-mail that he hoped to see construction of the Legacy Trail and water quality projects under way, the completion of a design and funding identified for a community correction facility, and a workforce or affordable housing project finally started.
Hines concluded his year-end letter writing, “There is no way we can always agree on every issue facing our community, but we should be able to agree that we live a wonderful and diverse community that has many amenities and opportunities for all to enjoy. We look forward to another outstanding year in 2020.”
