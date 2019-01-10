NORTH PORT — It began as a concern about mosquitoes — and still is — but Sarasota County Commission Chairman Charles Hines is using it to encourage a broader dialogue with city officials.
In a Jan. 5 email to North Port City Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, Hines wrote in part that his goal is “better communication and to bring the cities up to date on things that the county is working on.”
To that end, Hines also wrote that he hopes to attend city meetings on a quarterly basis to give city commissioners an official channel for communicating with him.
In addition, Hines noted to Carusone that another venue for city commissioners to communicate any concerns or issues to county officials is through the monthly Council of Governments meetings attended by representatives of the county, the school board, and the four cities.
Hines wrote that he will be attending those as chairman of the county commission.
Perhaps as a way to stress the importance of this venue, Hines noted that in 2018 he did not hear then Commission Chairwoman Nancy Detert report from her attendance at these meetings that city officials were imploring the county to do more about mosquitoes or other issues.
In the past, former commissioners like Shannon Staub and Christine Robinson have attempted to foster better relations with both North Port and Venice, but Hines outreach to the city comes at a time that will see several major advances in South County.
He mentioned the opening of the new Atlanta Braves spring training facility in West Villages with the team playing their final game there March 24; the opening of the Sen. Bob Johnson Landing Park; and progress on improvements to River Road.
Just up the road from North Port, the county will be making several improvements to the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building along with a new South County Courthouse, both of which will serve city residents.
As to the mosquito issue, prompted by an email from a city resident to Carusone noting an unseasonal uptick in the population, Hines wrote that he’d received a few emails last summer and talked with friends in the area.
Their consistent response, he wrote, was that the problem was “no different or worse than in the past.”
This included County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, North Port’s former city manager, who still lives in North Port.
Summing up, Hines asked Carusone to “please send me copies of emails or letters that you sent to other Commissioners/staff imploring them to do something. That way I can see what response they gave, and if it is unacceptable, then I agree with you there needs to be accountability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.