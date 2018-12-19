There are only a few days left to the one of the greatest holiday in the Christian calendar, known to most as Christmas, and to Ukrainians as “Rizdvo Khrystove” (Birthday of Christ).
My loving wife Katrusia and I take pleasure in wishing Merry Christmas and “Veselykh Svyat” (Happy Holidays) to all, and especially to our children, grandchildren, our two great-granddaughters along with our other relatives and friends.
The traditional Christian Ukrainian greeting for the holiday is “Khrystos Razhdayet’sya — Slavite Yoho” (Christ is Born — let us glorify Him).
The pre-Christmas Bazaar held last Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15 by Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port was a successful one and, for the first time in its history, included two special concerts.
The Advanced Women’s Chorus — The Concert Choir of the North Port High School directed by David Sommer sang at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14 in the church.
It delighted the audience with carols “Hallelujah,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “Shambala,” “Winter Walk,” “Es Ist Ein Rosensprunger,” “Carol of the Bells” and an old popular Ukrainian carol Boh Predvichnyi (Eternal God) sang, to the delight of the Ukrainians in the audience, in Ukrainian language.
It is hard to believe, but Mr. Sommer had managed to teach the singers this carol in a very short time.
A second concert took place Saturday, Dec. 15 in the Parish Hall. Female duet Svitanok (Natalya Bratash and Nadia Sawa) sang a selection of Ukrainian carols.
Another feature of the Bazaar was the traditional tours of the church conducted by Mrs. Neonilia Lechman who was explaining Byzantine iconography and Ukrainian Catholic Church rites.
Volunteers worked very hard to provide bazaar guests with a selection of tasteful meals, appetizers, and baked goods for the onsite consumption and for take out.
There were also tables with a variety of gifts and useful items which many visitors purchased in addition to food.
A historic event took place in Ukraine on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Hierarchs (metropolitans, archbishops and bishops) of three, heretofore separate, Ukrainian Orthodox churches gathered in the 1,000-year-old St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv for a Sobor and elected 39-year-old Metropolitan Epifaniy to be the head of the future Autocephalous Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
The new Church, replacing the three current Ukrainian Orthodox churches, will become formally established Jan. 6, 2019 with the presentation of Tomos to Metropolitan Epifaniy by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during the Divine Liturgy which both will concelebrate.
The newly established Church will have no connection to the Russian Orthodox Church, which managed to control Ukrainian church activities for several hundred years, and most recently actively opposed the presentation of Tomos (formal recognition of Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church) by the Ecumenic Patriarch.
Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, Orthodox and others, are pleased with this development and wish the new Ukrainian Orthodox Church God’s blessings.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
