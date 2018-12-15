HOLIDAY PARK - Greetings from Holiday Park.
Christmas has come to Holiday Park. The lighting of the Christmas lights was held at the gazebo in Phase 2 with a full house in attendance. Most everyone arrived on their golf carts, which made it even more festive.
The master of ceremonies was Brent Corey and he welcome all in attendance. He was also in charge of all the Christmas carols and all the Christmas songs. All in attendance joined in with the singing.
Gary and Phyllis Branch was in charge of the refreshments for the evening. The highlight of the evening was when switches went on and all of Tuscola Boulevard and areas became a glow of lights. This year they are all white lights. It was quite spectacular.
In charge of the lights was Bob Moore with the help of Ron and Pauline Hyson, Doug Bougltgon along with Jim Hord.
All the lights will be lit every night until New Years. Thanks to all those that helped to put all these lights up.
There are many Christmas activities planned for this festive season. There will be the Christmas parade of golf carts planned. Many have started to decorated carts already. There will be judging of decorations for the cul-de-sacs in the park and also judging of the decorated homes.
Be sure to ride around the park and see all the lights. Until next time.
