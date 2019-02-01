NORTH PORT — Once again, Holiday Park residents will vote for its board of trustees.
During the upcoming March 12 election, four seats will be open for reelection. Seats 2, 4, 6, and 8 will be up for reelection, with only Seat 8 opposed.
Residents may see a change in Seats 6 and 8, as Brent Corey and David Jones are currently not seeking another term. Incumbents in Seats 2 and 4, Donald LeMaster and Betty Hart will seek reelection during the upcoming election.
Seat 8 has two new faces with Cheryl Languirand Morris and Brett Mounsey both looking to be elected for the seat.
There are no term limits on those running. Seats have a two-year limit.
Holiday Park is a mobile home park in North Port, but it’s also a special district in Sarasota County. The district was established in 2001 and has a nine-person board, which is voted on by residents of the park — the special district was established through House Bill 1855.
Holiday Park is one of two special Parks and Recreation districts within Sarasota County; the other is Tri Par Estates in Sarasota.
The vote at Holiday Park is only open to Precinct 341 residents. Precinct 341 is for those registered with addresses in both phases of Holiday Park.
The last day to register for the upcoming March 12 election is Feb. 11, with early voting beginning at 8:30 a.m. on March 4 through March 9 — polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 12.
Residents can register to vote by visiting www.sarasotavotes.com or at one three Supervisor of Elections Offices throughout the county.
Residents can call or visit any of the three offices from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, in North Port at Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, the R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South, Venice and the Terrace Building, 101 South Washington Blvd., Sarasota.
Those with questions can call the North Port office at 941-423-9540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.