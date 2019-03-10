NORTH PORT - Holly's Hope meets tonight at 6 p.m. at North Port's Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
The meeting will include a review of SAFETALK schedules along with discussion from students, according to the agenda from the group.
Holly’s Hope was founded by Joan and Ed Morgan following the death by suicide of their daughter, Holly Morgan Fisher, on Feb. 11, 2017. The goal of the organization is to eliminate suicides and erase the taboos of mental health issues.
The group is also set to host Talk Saves Lives from 10-11 a.m. March 26 at North Port's Social Services Division, 6919 Outreach Way.
Those interested in attending the "brief introduction to suicide prevention" are asked to contact Amy Vogel at hollyshopenp@gmail.com or by calling 317-250-7316.
"Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot the warning signs in others, and how to keep ourselves, our loved ones and those in our community safe," according to literature from the event.
