NORTH PORT — Holly’s Hope is holding its next group meeting Monday evening in North Port.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The group was established in 2017 to “raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding depression.”
Officials with Holly’s Hope also note every fourth Monday of the month, they have a group meeting for people who are suffering from the suicide of a relative or friend. Those meetings are at Modular No. 3 at New Hope Church starting at 6 p.m.
Also coming up on Jan. 22 is the second showing of an award-winning documentary about veterans dealing with depression.
Presented in part by Holly’s Hope and the city of North Port, “Almost Sunrise” is about two Iraq war veterans who are “trying to put their combat experience and ‘moral injury’ behind them as they attempt to move on with their lives,” according to the filmmakers.
The movie tells of Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson who “in an attempt to put their haunting Iraq combat experiences behind them, embark on an extraordinary journey — a 2,700 mile trek on foot across America.”
The film is presented at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 22 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
