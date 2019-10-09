NORTH PORT — Holly's Hope is bringing an award-winning, locally produced film to North Port, and inviting the community — especially teens and families — to come see it and discuss.
"Choices and Chances" will be shown at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 on the second floor of North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. The showing is free.
"The film deals with topics that need to be discussed and we need concerned citizens to help us carry the message," said Joan Morgan, founder or Holly's Hope. "It deals with bullying, texting while driving, survivors guilt, suicidal thoughts, underage drinking, drugs and the breakdown of child/parent relationships.
The film's producer Elizabeth Tracy will be at the showing, and will participate in a discussion.
She invited anyone in the community, particularly families with children and teens, to come for this showing.
"The film was produced locally and everyone will be able to recognize the locations," she said.
"We are very grateful to the city of North Port for realizing the problems that teens face and being willing to help end the stigma surrounding various issues. We all need to talk about these issues and we need your help in opening up the dialogue with as many teens as you can."
Holly's Hope is a local group dedicated to "Removing the social stigma associated with depression, suicide, and mental health issues in general," according to its page on Facebook.
"Choices and Chances" has been seen by hundreds of local students. It was made in collaboration with Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and The Other West Coast Motion Media Productions.
To see the trailer, visit vimeo.com/331287841.
