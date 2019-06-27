NORTH PORT - The good news: More homes are selling.
More good news (if you're selling your home): It's a seller's market, according to the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors' May report.
Thanks to a stable market, the area is seeing more sales, and as a result, less inventory.
"We are seeing a cautious growth in new construction, in an attempt to fill the gap left by the existing homes for sale," said association's President Afra Newell.
Here's what else you need to know about the current condition of the real estate market:
Single-family homes
The highlights:
- There were 445 home sales in May.
- The median sale price is $224,900, 8.10% more than May 2018.
- The month ended with 4 months supply of inventory at 1,354 active listings.
- It's a seller's market.
May's home sales are the highest in recent years, according to data going back to January 2016.
But this is no surprise. May has been the peak sales month for the past two years, with 418 sales in May 2018 and 437 sales in May 2017.
"People are probably feeling confident," Newell said. "More and more people don't want to wait for the winter to buy ... We usually have several serious buyers that come in the summer because they want to be ready for the winter."
In 2016, April was the peak sales month that year with 425 sales, compared to May's 408 sales.
But this doesn't mean winter months are a dry season for home sales.
"The difference in winter and summer sales is getting smaller every year," Newell said. "In a stable market, as we are experiencing, buyers take action immediately when they find what they are looking for, no matter what season we are in."
As a result of this influx of sales, the supply dipped. May 2019 ended with 4 months supply of inventory at 1,354 active listings.
However, this is typical to past trends, as January and February typically have the highest months supply of inventory. February 2019 was no different, with 4.9 months supply of inventory.
Since there is a lower amount of inventory this time of year, this is indicative of a seller's market.
"Sellers are not holding back," Newell said.
Townhouses and condos
The highlights:
- Townhouses and condos had 105 sales in May, slightly lower than April (113 sales) and this time last year (106 sales).
- The median sale price is $165,000, 16.4% more than May 2018.
- The month ended with 4.7 months supply of inventory at 340 active listings.
- It's a seller's market.
In previous years, March through May were the highest months for townhouse and condo sales in the area, according to home sales data going back to January 2016.
This year, townhouse and condo sales have experienced their highest amount of sales (April with 113 sales) and their lowest amount of sales (January with 48 sales).
The lower inventory is due to the above-average sales that occurred that month, indicating a seller's market for condos and townhouses as well.
This is a "normal fluctuation on a stable market," Newell said.
