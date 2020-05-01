Staff Report
NORTH PORT — One person was dead and a suspect was on the run following a homicide in North Port Friday evening.
The North Port Police Department reported a homicide that happened on the 2300 block of Halblum Street shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. Police did not have the suspect, an unidentified man, in custody Friday night.
“The victim and our suspect are familiar with each other. There is no threat to others in our area,” the police reported in a statement released at 8:30 p.m.
The suspect had “left the region” as North Port Police and other agencies “work to bring him into custody.”
The police department released no information about the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.