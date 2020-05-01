Staff Report

NORTH PORT — One person was dead and a suspect was on the run following a homicide in North Port Friday evening.

The North Port Police Department reported a homicide that happened on the 2300 block of Halblum Street shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. Police did not have the suspect, an unidentified man, in custody Friday night.

“The victim and our suspect are familiar with each other. There is no threat to others in our area,” the police reported in a statement released at 8:30 p.m.

The suspect had “left the region” as North Port Police and other agencies “work to bring him into custody.”

The police department released no information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

