NORTH PORT — It’s a modest church along South Biscayne Drive in North Port.
A food bank operates several days a week. Two congregations hold services there on Sundays.
But next week, the modest church will be the focal point for three-county effort to feed thousands of area people their annual Thanksgiving meal of roast turkey and side dishes — all for free.
HOPE for North Port — a nonprofit organization birthed out of New Hope Community Church — now plans to feed nearly 4,000 people from Arcadia to Englewood and from Port Charlotte to North Port, with the help of many donations and a small army of volunteers.
“We plan to feed anyone who wants a good Thanksgiving meal,” said Larry Grant, the man in charge of the endeavor. “From the elderly, to working people to homeless — whoever wants a good, free meal, we will serve them.”
Last year, the folks at the church raised enough in donations to purchase, cook and serve 212 turkeys to people in North Port and the surrounding areas. This year, they plan to prepare and serve 275 turkeys with vegetables, cranberry sauce, desserts and other fixings.
Grant says meals will also be delivered to homebound people through their network of volunteers. Four hundred people in the area have already requested home deliveries.
The Thanksgiving meals will be coming from the small church, which doesn’t even have a kitchen of its own.
“We get it done,” he said. “We use outdoor ovens and grills.”
From the church on Biscayne, volunteers will drive hot meals to Arcadia, Englewood and Port Charlotte, where volunteers will serve anyone who wants a meal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Serving locations are:
• New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
• Coastal Community Church at Imagine Elementary, 1000 Innovation Ave., North Port
• New Hope Arcadia, 1401 SW Martin Luther King Jr. St., Arcadia.
• Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte.
There is a need for volunteers at the Port Charlotte and Arcadia locations, with volunteer meetings to be announced. A volunteer meeting for Arcadia is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Wheeler’s Cafe, 13 S. Monroe Ave. Anyone interested in considering volunteering is welcome to attend. Call Bonnie Maue at 573-415-7830 for more details.
The meal distribution is now in its 13th year. Last year, they served meals to 2,450 people.
“Our mission is to ensure all who want a meal on Thanksgiving gets a meal,” Grant said.
Steve Leclerc, executive director of HOPE for North Port, hopes the program keeps growing.
“We all need to help each other. And if anyone wants to volunteer to help out, we need them and they should sign up,” he said.
Volunteers can reach Leclerc by email at steve@hopefornp.org.
If you’re looking for Leclerc on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to seek out a very large turkey. The pastor has been known to dress up as a turkey for the event.
“We like to have food and fun,” he said.
In addition to lots of food, each of the five meal sites will have a variety of entertainment from bounce houses to face-painting and games to live music. Some of the locations will have door prizes that have been donated.
Donations of 12-14-pound frozen turkeys will also be accepted. Visit www.hopefornp.org/thanksgiving for more information about the meals, volunteering or donating, or call 941-735-4410 or email info@hopefornp.org.
