The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting A Night at the Races from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
Presented by Key Agency, A Night at the Races will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split-screen close ups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner’s circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
This year, we are once again adding casino games to the event for the enjoyment of our participants. A food buffet and beverages — including adult beverages — will be provided throughout the event.
Each person will receive play money with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. Participants can purchase additional play money throughout the evening if needed.
In between races, while betting occurs, attendees will enjoy entertainment and dancing.
There will even be a special hat contest — traditional, creative and people’s choice — conducted between the fourth and fifth race and the winner will receive additional play money to use on the races or prizes.
At the end of the evening, participants will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes with their play money through the reverse raffle and live auction.
The cost to attend is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships (seats four) are available for $200 (includes premium seating, $50 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event) or full-table sponsorships (seats eight) are available for $350 (includes premiere seating, $100 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event).
There are additional sponsorships, which will be offered on a first-come/first-served basis, that provide great exposure and marketing opportunities. This event is open to all chamber members and to the public.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for loanDepot, located at 18501 Murdock Circle, Unit 204, in Port Charlotte, today at 5 p.m. Please join us as we welcome loanDepot to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what type of products and services they have to offer. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public and food and beverages will be provided.
Breakfast Club Networking
This month’s Breakfast Club Networking will be held at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 am at the Perkins Restaurant, located at 6001 S. Salford Blvd., in North Port. This event is open to all chamber members and there is no cost to attend unless you wish to order a meal off their delicious breakfast menu. Non-chamber businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber is a viable option for their business or organization.
North Port maps
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for chamber businesses and non-chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2019 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July.
Businesses interested in purchasing an ad in the 2019 North Port map must order and make payment no later than Friday, May 17. The deadline to receive artwork for ads is May 31. The cost and size of ads are:
• Map-side business card size ad — $175 (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
• Back-side business card size ad — $125 (chamber members) — (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
• Back-side business card size ad — $175 (non-chamber businesses) — (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
• Front panel, map-side display ad — $250 (3 1/2 inches by 4 inches)
• Back panel display ad — $200 (3 1/2 inches by 4 inches)
• Back-side panel ad — $350 (3 1/2 inches by 9 inches)
• Back cover panel ad — $750 (3 1/2 inches by 9 inches)
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that recently joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Encompass Medical, LLC and Office Depot – Port Charlotte.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
