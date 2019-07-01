NORTH PORT — As the requirement for a certificate of need to seek a hospital died Monday when new laws took effect, the leader at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is defending its commitment to North Port.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been the focus of ire with North Port officials and community groups who have indicated its not been proactive in bringing a hospital to the city.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder wanted to "correct and clarify" the hospital's commitment to North Port.
And he said the hospital is committed to, eventually, building a full-service hospital to property it owns off Interstate 75 and Sumter Boulevard.
"Contrary to published reports, I have met personally with many members of the North Port City Commission over the past several months, and have issued a standing invitation to meet with the mayor and others," Verinder said. "We have repeatedly shared our progress and vision with North Port city officials and planners and invited the Commission to discuss their concerns with our elected governing board at the Hospital Board’s monthly public meetings."
North Port city officials have expressed frustrations over Sarasota Memorial, which operates an emergency room in the city and owns land, but has not made any official statement on a new hospital in the city limits.
For more than a decade, North Port officials and residents have sought a hospital, noting it is the largest city in the state without one.
City officials have said they remain ignorant of Sarasota Memorial's plans.
“We don’t have a clue as to Sarasota Memorial’s plans because they refuse to come and meet with us," North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said June 26.
City Commissioner Jill Luke said Monday she's hopeful the City Commission and the Hospital Board will have a joint meeting in the near future.
Verinder said Sarasota Memorial Hospital has definite plans for the area — starting with its new hospital that is underway off Interstate 75.
"After decades of caring for this community as a single hospital system, we are building a second hospital in Venice to serve the growing south county communities," he wrote in a letter sent Saturday. "It has taken years of careful forethought and planning, and considerable staffing and financial resources to reach this milestone. I am happy to report we are on track to complete and open that hospital in late 2021."
Some North Port residents who have advocated for a city hospital have argued those who live in the city pay a tax for the hospital but don't receive enough in return.
"First, they get the taxation as a county hospital from all the residents of the county and secondly, the patients they received taxes from are going to other hospitals," Community Hospital Action Team's Sam George said in a recent column.
Verinder said questions and complaints about the plans of Sarasota Memorial ignore what has been said in the past.
"The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board and I have publicly expressed our commitment to building a hospital in North Port on land we own on Sumter Boulevard," he said. "At this time, we remain focused on investing in medical services and infrastructure to recruit and support a medical staff needed to sustain a comprehensive full-service hospital."
He said it continues to expand services at the North Port ER & Health Care Center.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is also "developing plans for an outpatient medical facility on the property we own in West Villages," he wrote. "That groundwork is essential to building a hospital that is sustainable and capable of serving the North Port community for decades to come."
