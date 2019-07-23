By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — As North Port city officials and proponents for new health care facilities — specifically a hospital — sought a meeting with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, they received a note that essentially said: “Thanks, but no thanks.”
That was the basic response from Sarasota Memorial Hospital to North Port’s request for a joint meeting to iron out some of the rough spots in the relationship between the two parties.
The North Port City Commission had asked City Manager Peter Lear to send a letter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and CEO David Verinder to seek a joint meeting between the city’s commission and the public hospital board to discuss Sarasota Memorial’s ultimate plans for building a hospital — at some point — in North Port.
The CEO replied in a letter dated July 17 that he has had individual meetings with four commissioners and “since we have no new developments to share, the Hospital Board respectfully declines the joint meeting request,” Verinder wrote.
The City Commission has been advocating for a full service hospital to be constructed in North Port.
Verinder, on the other hand, contends that the area “does not currently have an adequate number of specialists and primary care physicians to support a new hospital.”
Since the state eliminated the need for an area to obtain a certificate of need earlier this year, North Port has been actively seeking a party to establish a medical center in the city.
While rumors have been flying, no firm proposal has been forthcoming.
North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell, who is adamant about getting a hospital in the city, said the Sarasota Memorial’s refusal to meet with the commission is baffling.
“Such a meeting could be a positive step in mending the relationship between the hospital and our city,” she said. “Unfortunately, the relationship continues to erode.”
Another strong proponent for a North Port hospital, Commissioner Jill Luke, said she initially asked for the hospital to account for the funds the city pays to the hospital for indigent care in the area.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital operates an emergency room facility off Toledo Blade Boulevard.
“We would get no response from our requests for a meeting,” Luke said. “The city pays the hospital $3.5 million a year to cover such care, and they won’t even meet with us? Taxpayers deserve more accountability.”
Lear said it’s possible the hospital board may be eyeing the state’s opens meeting law, which would put strict public visibility rules into effect for any such meeting.
“I know certain commissioners are disappointed,” Lear said. “But we can’t just talk openly as a group with the law in place.”
The City Commission meets twice today at City Hall with other items on its agenda.
