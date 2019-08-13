Chamber conducts Hot Summer Nights membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a Hot Summer Nights membership drive until Aug. 27.
Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed.
The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses to join the chamber during the membership drive. These incentives include:
New member incentives
• Administrative fee waived ($25 value)
• Three day advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($184 value)
New member recognition:
• Chamber Facebook page
• Chamber website
• Communicator electronic newsletter
• North Port Sun chamber column
• Invitation and recognition at your first Network @ Noon Luncheon ($15 value)
• Total incentive value $224
Business-to-Business Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships.
The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance.
The chamber will be unveiling and announcing a very exciting opportunity for chamber Members at the Expo. Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the Hot Summer Nights VIII theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
This month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon will be held from 11:30-1 p.m. Thursday at Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, 6851 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
The luncheon will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse. The cost is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 per person if paid at the door.
This event is open to all chamber members. Non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a chamber membership can help your business.
It is requested that registration and payment be completed by today so that proper arrangements can be made with the restaurant.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 20 for Diamond Dog Pressure Cleaning.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard.
Join us as we welcome Diamond Dog Pressure Cleaning to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what type of services they have to offer.
Food and drinks will be provided. Chamber ribbon cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
2020 Community Guide
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to be partnering with chamber members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide.
This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. We are designing the book to have a magazine feel that draws in readers, visitors and potential new business to our wonderful community.
We will have big pictures, lots of great content and more opportunities to network. Don’t delay securing your placement.
Contact chamber member Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising to reserve your ad space.
You can contact Carole Holden at 352-408-8601 or email her at Carole @The MediaFairy.com. The deadline to purchase an ad in the 2020 Community Guide is Oct. 31.
The Community Guide will feature articles and photos that illustrate the strength of the North Port area and why we are so attractive to visitors and new businesses. More than 30,000 readers will touch and feel our new publication. Advertising opportunities are available to chamber members and non-chamber businesses.
Leadership North Port applications
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Leadership North Port program!
Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community.
The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
The Leadership North Port Program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020.
A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants.
The cost to reserve an eight-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team.
Various sponsorship opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed & promoted chamber event of the year.
Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goodie bags. The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and “hit it on the green” contest.
Summer “BILL”board campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: CBJ Builders Group, Stellar Web Production, Suncoast Technical College, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty and LaQuinta Inn & Suites Port Charlotte.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
