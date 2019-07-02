SARASOTA - Region school districts stayed on par with its passing rates on Florida Standards Assessment, according to results released.
Sarasota County had passing rates for their math and ELA FSA tests that remained the same as last year.
They experienced a 5 percent decrease in their passing rates for algebra end of course exams.
Charlotte County students results from their assessment and end of course exams are on par, or above state average in most instances.
The Florida Department of Education released the results of the FSA and end of course exams broken down county-by-county on Friday.
Test scores are based on a five-point scale. FLDOE measured "passing" as the students who received a 3 or above on their exams.
A score of 3 is deemed satisfactory, though the student "may need additional support for the next grade/course."
Charlotte County experienced decreases on their passing percentages for the algebra end of course exams, with a decrease of 9 percent from the previous year, and in science grade 5 exams, with a decrease of 11 percent.
Charlotte remained the same for their math FSA results and civics end of course results.
"Whether they're up or down is not relevant, because it's a whole different group of kids," said spokesperson for Charlotte County Schools Mike Riley.
DeSoto improved in all areas, besides civics end of course exams, where they experienced a 3 percent decrease in their passing rate.
"Currently, Desoto is ninth in the state for the percentage of gains in third-grade reading. We must continue with our commitment to increasing student reading proficiency at all grades," DeSota County Superintendent Adrian Cline said.
How did each county fare in results from the English Language Arts FSA in third through 10th grades?
• Sarasota County remained the same as their 2018 results, with a 66 percent passing rate.
• Charlotte County increased 1 point up to 55 percent passing for the '19 school year.
• DeSoto County increased 2 points, up to 34 percent passing for 2019.
The state passing rate increased 1 point from last year, to 55 percent.
What about the mathematics FSA and end of course exams for grades 3 through 8?
•Charlotte County remained the same as their 2018 results, with a 61 percent passing rate.
• DeSoto County increased 2 points from their 2018 results, up to 40 percent passing rate.
• Sarasota County remained the same as their 2018 results, with a 73 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate increased 1 point from last year, to 61 percent.
Algebra 1 end-of-course exams:
• Sarasota County's passing rate decreased 5 percent from their 2018 results, to 73 percent passing rate.
Fourth through eighth grades passing rate decreased two percent from 2018, down to 95 percent. A total of 138 more students took the exam in 2019 than the year prior.
Freshmen through seniors experienced a 12 percent decrease in their passing rate from the year prior, down to 51 percent.
• Charlotte County's overall passing rate decreased 9 percent from their 2018 result, to a 61 percent passing rate.
Fourth through eighth grades had a passing rate of 97 percent, up 7 percent from 2018, while freshmen through seniors experienced a 13 percent decrease from 2018 to 43 percent passing.
A total of 157 more students between freshmen and senior years were tested in 2019 than the previous year.
•DeSoto County's passing rate increased 5 percent from 2018, up to 48 percent.
Fourth through eighth grades had a passing rate of 87 percent, up 8 percent from the previous year, while freshmen through seniors had an increase of 4 percent from the previous year, up to 25 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate decreased 1 point, to 60 percent.
Geometry EOC exams:
• Sarasota County decreased 2 percent, down to 70 percent passing rate. Though 564 more students took the exams in 2019 compared to the year prior.
• Charlotte County increased 2 percent, up to 61 percent passing rate.
•DeSoto County increased 2 percent, up to 39 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate increased 1 point, to 57 percent.
Science, grade 5 exams:
• Sarasota County decreased 2 percent points, down to 65 percent.
• Charlotte County decreased 11 percentage points from 2018, now down to 52 percent passing rate.
• DeSoto County improved 4 percent points, now up to a 36 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate decreased 2 points, to 53 percent.
Science, grade 8 exams:
• Sarasota County decreased 1 percent, to 62 percent passing.
• Charlotte County increased 2 percentage points from 2018, up to 55 percent.
• DeSoto County increased 1 percent, to 29 percent passing.
The state passing rate decreased 1 point, to 51 percent.
Biology 1 EOC exams:
• Sarasota County increased 1 percent, up to 76 percent passing.
• Charlotte County increased 1 percent, up to 70 percent passing.
• DeSoto County increased 4 percent, up to 49 percent passing.
The state passing rate increased by 2 points, to 67 percent.
Civics EOC exams:
• Sarasota County increased 5 percent, up to 85 percent passing rate.
• Charlotte County remained the same with 78 percent passing rate.
• DeSoto County decreased 3 percent, down to 43 percent passing.
The state passing rate remained the same, 71 percent from last year.
U.S. History EOC exams:
• Sarasota County increased 1 percent, up to 77 percent passing rate.
• Charlotte County remained the same with 74 percent passing rate.
• DeSoto County increased 9 percent, up to 59 percent passing rate.
The state passing rate increased 1 point, up to 69 percent.
For the full results of test scores from 2018 and 2019, visit fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results/2019.stml
