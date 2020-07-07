SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District is asking families to fill out another quick survey to help plan for next school year.
According to the district website, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the district is trying to figure out how many students plan to ride school buses.
Families are asked to fill out a survey for each individual student who plans to take the bus to and from school. The survey asks for their name, student ID number, school, and if they plan to ride the bus in the morning or afternoon or both.
Students who qualify for transportation will be assigned a bus stop, which will be determined by their primary address in the Student Information System, according to the district website.
Families with students who do not plan to use the bus, and ESE students who require special transportation, do not need to complete the survey.
Families can access the survey on the district’s website at https://bit.ly/2BEFvpH.
The district also has a brief back-to-school survey, asking families if they plan to return to school, if they’d prefer students to wear a mask or not, and if they’d be willing to transport their student.
The district asks families to fill out a survey for each student. The district has over 40,000 students. As of last Thursday’s special school board meeting, the district tallied more than 18,000 responses.
That survey can be accessed on the district’s website at sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
Families are not bound to their responses, but the district will use responses for planning purposes.
