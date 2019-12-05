SARASOTA — Mark Huey, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County, has resigned effective Thursday.
“Leading such a vibrant organization that has contributed so much to our county’s business growth has been an honor for me,” Huey said in a statement. “I look forward to taking my experiences to a new opportunity and will enthusiastically cheer on the EDC team as it continues to grow and diversify our economy.”
Huey was named top executive of the EDC — a private, nonprofit corporation that leads the community’s economic development strategy — in 2010. He had served as the economic and urban development administrator for Tampa. Prior to that, Huey was COO at Metropolitan Ministries and CFO for the Tampa Housing Authority.
The Sarasota County EDC board has identified a transition team to carry forward its mission during the search process and to work closely on the formation and charge of the search committee.
“We are grateful for Mark’s leadership over the past nearly nine years he has served the mission of the EDC,” EDC board chair Art Lambert in a statement said.
Huey’s tenure included initiatives such as the University of Florida Innovation Station. The EDC has also grown its private investment funds during his tenure.
Despite the leadership change, and with significant opportunities to impact business diversification in our economy, never has it been more important to ensure that the community’s business groups are aligned around key economic development topics. This calls for a thoughtful approach to finding the right individual to take the EDC’s work forward, Lambert said.
“Our dedicated team, supported by our board of directors, will continue its mission with the goal of ensuring we have a vibrant, sustainable and prosperous local economy,” he added.
“We appreciate your investment and partnership with us and will keep you informed as we move forward in our search. I hope you will join me in extending your appreciation to Mark for his years of dedicated service.”
