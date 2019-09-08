Hundreds turned out for the ninth annual Remember the Fallen 5K/10K honoring firefighters, EMT, paramedics, law enforcement officers and military members. Awards were given in several categories. The annual run, sponsored by the North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard, remembers first responders and veterans following Sept. 11, 2001. Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, the run is a way to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. The city of North Port fire and police departments are sponsoring a Sept. 11 community memorial service at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the circle at City Center Green, 4790 City Hall Blvd. The police and fire honor guard will play the bagpipes during the candlelight vigil in remembrance of the events surrounding the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11th, 2001. The ceremony will honor military, fire, police and EMS. See more photos on C8.
Hundreds run in the Remember the Fallen in 5K/10K race
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
