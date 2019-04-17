Each year, the Kiwanis Club of North Port and North Port for the Children team up with Buffalo Wings & Rings for its annual Bunny Breakfast.

Children attending received a Easter basket along with a visit with the Easter bunny.

Parents were asked to bring a canned good. Those donations were brought to New Hope Church after the recent event.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments