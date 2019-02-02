The imbalance of hurricane shelters between Charlotte and Sarasota counties took center stage at the Convocation of Governments meeting in Sarasota on Jan. 18.
The issue first arose late last year when a North Port official complained that Charlotte County had no hurricane shelters and, as a result, Charlotte County evacuees were filling those in North Port, which has four.
Then-North Port Mayor Vanessa Carusone said Charlotte County officials should reimburse the city for the costs of housing the evacuees.
An estimated 19,000 Charlotte County residents took refuge in city shelters during Hurricane Irma.
Reimbursement could come in staffing ready to help at the shelters or in cash, Carusone said at the time.
North Port requested the issue be discussed at Friday’s meeting, which drew together officials from municipalities and Sarasota County to discuss a variety of common issues.
At the meeting, Rich Collins, Emergency Services director for Sarasota County, said Charlotte County has now developed two “shelters of last resort” in the county but has not yet developed a fully functional shelter.
“In the meantime, we are pursuing through the state, development of a system that reimburses a county providing shelter to a nonresident, a form of reimbursement,” he said. “We are working on that in Tallahassee, but it is not yet a reality.”
He said people evacuating “are just trying to get out of an area.”
“Any shelter will work for them,” he said. "We want them to get to a safe place, but we do need to keep track of where the residents of a shelter have come from."
He said Sarasota County has a program to seek out “the safest and most secure places to become shelters. Strength of the building, location and storm surge patterns are just a few of the elements we must consider. We work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross as well as local enforcement officials to ensure we have the best shelters.”
The county needs to fully inform residents of what to expect when going to a shelter, Collins said.
“We have to tell people what to bring, what to expect an what the conditions will be,” he said.
One improvement Sarasota County needs to make, he said, is to ensure all the shelters in the county have emergency generators.
“That is not the case now, but it needs to be,” he said. “Only shelters for people with special needs now have generators.”
