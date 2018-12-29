NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies youth football program will have a board meeting Jan. 9 to determine what date the signups for the 2019 spring season will begin.
Sharnett Minott, who used to be with the Charlotte Warriors’ Pop Warner program, is the new Huskies president. Rico Laguerre is the vice president.
Kevin Palmer will again be the Huskies’ athletic director.
“The practices for the spring season probably will start in mid-February,” Palmer said. “With the season probably starting around mid-March.”
Probably not all the Huskies players who played in the fall and are scheduled to return for the 2019 fall season will be in the spring season. Several other sports are active in the spring around the same time spring football is.
“Some players will play (football) but others probably will play in other sports like basketball, baseball and soccer,” Palmer said.
The 10-under team lost two tough defensive games. They fell to the Baker County Wildcats 13-0 and the Clermont Hawks, 12-0.
Several players from the 14-under Huskies were also on a MYFC all-star game which played in the nationals in Orlando. 14-under head coach Jeremy Felty was the offensive coordinator for the all-star team. Palmer was the coach of the 10-under Huskies along with Willie Wilson during the regular.
