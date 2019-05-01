NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies had their spring football games with the Sarasota Lightning postponed to May 11.
The Lightning didn’t have enough players put together yet to form different division teams, according to Kevin Palmer, head coach of the Huskies 12-under division team.
“We have those games (with the Lightning) and another team set up but nothing is really definite yet,” said Palmer. “We and Dunbar (Sting Rays) started the season a little earlier than the other teams.”
The Huskies lost to the Dunbar Sting Rays last month in the season opener, losing all four games.
The Huskies are taking signups for the fall tackle season. Sign up at www.northporthuskies.com or with the coaches at Butler Park during the weekday practices starting at 6 p.m. Practices will begin late July.
The North Port Youth Athletic Club flag football season was pushed back a week to this Saturday to get more players. There will be a combine Saturday and the actual games will begin the following Saturday.
“We have about 130 kids signed up,” said Bart Dixon of the NPYAC. “We want to get about 200 kids signed up. We plan on having three or possibly four age divisions this season.”
There will be seven regular-season games plus playoffs.
