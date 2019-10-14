Players and their families from the American Youth Football League took over Butler North Port's Butler Park fields Saturday as the North Port Huskies played host to the Englewood Cats. The day was highlighted by pink-out uniforms and equipment as players, cheerleaders and parents showed their support of the fight against cancer.
The Huskies teams won in the 6U flag football 22-7; 8U 40-13; 10U 28-0; and 12U 38-13.
