NORTH PORT — When Mike Haddock of the North Port Huskies 8-10-under football team ran 55 yards for a touchdown against the Sarasota Lightning on Saturday, the crowd of Huskies supporters broke out in a loud cheer.
The Huskies went on to lose the game 19-7, but the touchdown was a big victory for Haddock.
He was born blind with cataracts in both eyes.
He had the cataracts in one eye removed when he was 2 and the ones in the other eye when he was 8. This is his first year of playing football and his first touchdown.
When the game was over, Huskies head coach Francel Parker gave the game ball to Haddock and his teammates all signed the football.
“Mike did a great job,” Parker said. “The whole team has improved considerably since the beginning of the season.”
The Huskies also had a long touchdown run called back because of a penalty.
North Port’s 12-under team lost in overtime to the Lightning 14-13 and ended up 1-3 on the season. Jamaal Blanden and Jordan Nelson scored the touchdowns. The two connected on a conversion pass for the team’s other point.
“We showed a lot of improvement,” said Huskies 12-under head coach and vice president Kevin Palmer. “I was pleased with their efforts.”
The 14-under Huskies lost a cliffhanger to Sarasota 14-13 in the opening game of the day.
The Huskies are taking signups for the fall tackle season.
Those interested can sign up at www.northporthuskies.com. If they sign up by May 31 their fee is $100. After May 31 it is $175. The Huskies will begin voluntary conditioning in mid-June.
