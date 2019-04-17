NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies youth football teams opened the spring season Saturday by hosting the Dunbar Sting Rays at Butler Park and lost all four games.
The 8-under team fell 14-0, but had some big plays. Tydarian McKnight had a 50-yard run for the Huskies, but the team couldn’t score. McKnight also intercepted a pass.
“We played pretty well,” said Huskies 8-under head coach Francel Parker. “We’ve just got to work on our offensive and defensive lines a bit more.”
In the 10-under division game, the game was called early in the second quarter with the Sting Rays leading 27-0. The Huskies only had 10 players with some players injured in the game and the visitors had 35.
The Huskies 12-under and 14-under teams also were lacking players in numbers against the Sting Rays. All four Dunbar teams had around 30-35 players. The 12-under Huskies had around 16 players and the 14-under team only had 12.
North Port’s 12-under team loss 33-0 and the 14-under team fell 31-20. The 14-under team came back well after trailing early and made a tough game of it.
“We lost a lot of players who moved on to high school,” said Huskies 12-under head coach Kevin Palmer. “A lot of our starters were among those that left.
The Huskies will be off this Saturday, but will return to action April 27 against the Sarasota Lightning.
