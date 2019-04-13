NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies and the North Port Youth Athletic Club spring tackle football teams will be in action today.
The Huskies are opening their season at home against the visiting Dunbar Sting Rays with the first game starting at 9 a.m.
The 8-under game will be at 9 a.m., the 10-under game will start at 10:30 a.m., the 12-under game is scheduled for noon and the 14-under contest will be around 2 p.m. According to 12-under coach Kevin Palmer, the Huskies have a good turnout on all four teams.
The NPYAC Mustangs will play host Port Charlotte at Franz Ross Park today. The first game will start around 9 a.m. and the final game will star around 5 p.m.
The NPYAC flag football season will start April 28. Games will be played at the George Mullens Center. There is a $75 fee per player. The fee covers game shorts, shirt and mouth piece. Signups are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
Youths four to 16 years old can participate. There will be different age divisions and seven games plus playoffs will be held.
Signups have begun for the fall tackle North Port Mustangs Pop Warner season. The next signup day is Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the George Mullens Center. The fee is $215 for football players and $230 for cheerleaders. There is a $50 discount if someone signs up by April 29.
