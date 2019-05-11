NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies youth football teams will take on the visiting Lee County Hawks today at Butler Park’s football field.
The Huskies’ 10-year old and under and 8-under players will team together to play the Hawks at 10 a.m. The 12-under game will be at noon and the 14-under game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
“We had a good practice yesterday (Tuesday),” said Huskies 12-under head coach Kevin Palmer. “Things are looking good and the players are working really hard.”
There are 17 players on the 10-8 under Huskies team, 16 on the 12-under team and 15 on the 14-under squad.
Following today’s games, the final games are scheduled to be May 18, against the visiting Sarasota Lightning. The Huskies are taking signups for the fall tackle season.
Those wanting to join can sign up at www.northporthuskies.com or meet with coaches at Butler Park during the weekday practices starting at 6 p.m.
Fall practices will begin in late July.
The start of the North Port Youth Athletic Club flag football season was pushed back a week to today to get more players. There will be several age divisions. Each age division will have different rules.
There will be seven regular-season games plus playoffs.
