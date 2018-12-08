NORTH PORT — The Manatee Youth Football Conference all-star team fell to New Hampshire 35-0 in the second round of the 14-under all-stars tournament Tuesday in Orlando.
The MYFC, with several members of the North Port Huskies team on it, were playing a New Hampshire team which had a lot more practice time to get ready for the game,
“We only had six days of practice to get ready,” said Jeremy Felty, the Huskies’ head coach and the all-stars’ offensive coordinator. “They (the other all-star teams in the tournament) finished their seasons earlier than we did and had more time to prepare for the all-star games.”
Felty praised the play of his Huskies players in the game.
“They did a very good job,” he said. “They kind of held the team together.”
Huskies Frank Santos played at quarterback for the MYFC team and completed all five of his passes. Another Huskies player, Jeremiah Laguerre, was a tight end and cornerback for the all-stars. He did a good job of covering his side on defense and also caught a pass for a 30-yard gain.
The Huskies’ linebacker Nate Clark made a total of 15 tackles and was all over the field on defense for the MYFC team. The MYFC drew a bye Sunday in the first round. Besides the Huskies, players from the Gladiators and Jaguars are members of the MYFC all-star team. The Huskies won the conference 14-under championship.
“It’s (the bye) probably because we (the MYFC) have been here several times before,” Felty said. “I think that worked in our favor.”
The tournament is ending this weekend. Besides the all-star games, regular tournament games are being played for teams that qualified as a result of winning or finishing second in the regional tournaments. For the all-star games, players from the teams will be picked for the national East-West game Dec. 28 at IMG in Bradenton. There will be 30 players on both the East and West teams.
Signups for the Huskies’ spring season may begin in late December, according to Huskies athletic director and 10-under co-head coach Kevin Palmer. Palmer and Willie Wilson led the 10-under team to second place in the conference and a berth in the regionals. The 8-under Huskies also finished second in the conference. Carlos Gilliam was the head coach of the 8-under Huskies.
