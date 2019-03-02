More than 500,000 Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being recalled over new problems that can lead to engine fires.
Kia is recalling nearly 378,697 Kia Soul vehicles from 2012 through 2016 with 1.6-liter engines.
Hyundai is also recalling close to 120,000 Hyundai Tucson vehicles from 2011 to 2013 due to an oil pan leak that can cause fires.
Southwest Florida is one of the areas in America where Kias are consistently in the Top 10 of most popular vehicles.
According to a 2017 News-Press story, three or four Kia-branded vehicles have been in the Top 10 since 2011. In 2016, the Kia Soul was 29th in the nation; sixth in Southwest Florida. That same year, the Kia Optima was ranked 36th nationally; fifth in Southwest Florida.
According to a statement from Kia, high exhaust gas temperatures can damage the catalytic converter in the recalled vehicles and lead to abnormal engine combustion. This can result in piston rod breakage, which can puncture the engine block. Oil leaks may then start to occur, increasing the risk of a fire, according to the information released.
Kia dealers will upgrade the engine control unit to prevent the catalytic converter from overheating, the statement said.
The catalytic converter will be inspected and replaced if it is damaged. Depending on the extent of any damage, the engine may also be replaced, according to the statement.
The company said it is not aware of any reported accidents or injuries caused by these issues.
Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses.
Owners can contact customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or their Kia dealer.
