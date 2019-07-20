By ALAN CARTER
For The Sun
Editor’s note: Longtime Venice resident Alan Carter helped the first lunar landing happen 50 years ago.
By ALAN CARTER
For The Sun
After graduating from the Academy of Aeronautics in New York, I went to work for Grumman Aerospace Corp. in Bethpage, Long Island, where I worked from 1965 to 1972.
In its heyday the company employed about 35,000 people and had many government and military contracts.
I worked for a group called Mass Property Control, which is a fancy name for weights and measures. The group had about 155 employees.
I was assigned to the Lunar Module (LM) group, which had about 35 employees. I worked on the LM for five years and then went on to the F-14 and Space Shuttle projects.
My first job when I started with the company was weighing parts in the plants where the two stages of the LM were built. When I wasn’t weighing parts, I was calculating the weights of the parts in the office. Eventually, this became my full-time job and I was assigned to the descent stage structures.
The LM consisted of two stages: the ascent stage and the descent stage. When connected, the descent stage (basically an engine and propellant) propelled the LM to the lunar surface. The ascent stage held the two astronauts and also had a propulsion system so they could leave the lunar surface.
The LM’s structure was 100% aluminum, a very strong yet light material. It was designed as a one-time-use vehicle — after it did its job, you threw it away. The descent stage was left on the moon and the ascent stage was left orbiting the moon until it eventually fell to the lunar surface.
Unlike any vehicle Grumman had built in the past, weight was absolutely the most important and challenging aspect. The Saturn V rocket, the propulsion system available at the time, had a limited payload capability. It had to put not only the LM but also the Command Module (in which the astronauts would eventually return to earth) and the Service Module (which would propel them to the moon) into orbit.
When it was determined that the payload weight was too great for the Saturn V, the LM had to be made lighter because the weight of the other components could not be compromised. The Weight Improvement Program — WIP — was instituted; any department that had structures or other components on the LM had to make modifications to reduce the weight.
The WIP program had to be taken very seriously by all departments or else. I remember attending a WIP meeting conducted by the vice president in charge of the LM project in which each department head was called on to tell him what the department was doing to reduce weight.
One department head said he had more important things to worry about and was lambasted by the VP, who said his replacement would do a better job.
From that day on that department head and I were communication buddies.
Unfortunately, the WIP program didn’t produce the necessary results, so the Super Weight Improvement Program (SWIP) was instituted. It worked and we were back on track.
The LM was a structure designed to hold two people, propellant and engines, and some of the sheet metal aluminum skins were so thin you could poke your finger through them.
Fifteen LMs were supposed to be produced with LM 11 being the first lunar lander. I don’t know if it was the pressure of the Soviet Union beating us to the moon, but we were told that LM 5 would be the lunar lander.
I was sure anybody who had access to the plants where LM 11 was being built would find a way to view it for the sake of history but now LM 5 was the historic vehicle and it was already produced and sent to Houston for final assembly.
When people would ask me how I felt being in a program that turned out to be a part of history, I would reply that it was just like any other job — you came to work and then left at the end of the day. But I did have a memorable experience one day.
We got a call that a NASA inspector discovered a part installed on one of the LMs didn’t have a red weight stamp on it to prove it had been weighed. There was no way this small piece wasn’t actually weighed but my boss called me into his office and told me to go to the clean room (the sterile environment where the two stages were joined together), get into to the ascent stage, locate the part and put a red “W” stamp on it. He gave me the stamp, which I put into my pocket.
Since this was a sterile area (white suits, hats and booties had to be worn), I had to smuggle this stamp in and out without incident.
The two stages were connected but I was able to enter the ascent stage on a platform without having to climb up the ladder of one of the legs of the descent stage. I located the part and the weight stamp was applied.
While I was in the cabin of the LM I noticed how little room there was for the two astronauts. I looked out the left window and then the right window, left the vehicle, departed from the clean room and went back to the office.
When we found out that LM 5 was going to be the lunar lander, it hit me: That was the vehicle I entered to put on the missing stamp. Wow.
Everybody knows about the rest of the mission.
The Saturn V launched from Cape Canaveral on July 16, 1969, at 1:32 p.m. on its 240,000-mile, four-day trip to the moon.
The Command Module, Service Module and LM entered lunar orbit on July 19. On July 20th, at 1:47 p.m., the LM was separated from its shroud, the Command Module docked with it and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin transferred to the LM.
At 4:10 p.m., LM 5 landed on the moon.
At 10:56 p.m., Neil Armstrong descended the ladder of the descent stage and made history by becoming the first man to step foot on the moon, with his famous statement “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Buzz later joined Neil and they spent two hours and 31 minutes performing extra vehicular activities walking on the moon, where the temperature was 200 degrees Fahrenheit. During that time, they collected 50 pounds of moon rocks and soil.
They reentered the LM, the ascent stage engine was ignited, explosive bolts that held the ascent stage and descent stage together were blown and a guillotine device cut all the wires connecting the two stages.
The two astronauts docked with the command module, transferred into it with their rocks and soil, left the ascent stage in lunar orbit and started their trip back to Earth, landing in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, where they were picked up by the USS Hornet after a total of eight days in space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.