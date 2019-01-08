NORTH PORT — A North Port man was arrested Friday after slashing a family member with a machete, according to police.
Merlin Annace, 35, of the 8400 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port, was arrested after North Port Police were called to a domestic disturbance.
Annace and a family member had been arguing when it became physical, according to reports. The family member had been slashed during the fight with Annace.
Annace headbutted the family member during the argument, before he ran into the garage to grab a machete, police said. Reports state Annace began to aggressively approach the family member and began yelling at him.
According to authorities, Annace yelled at the family member, and said: “I’m going to kill you” along with “I’m going to cut your head off.”
Another person in the house tried to break up the two men.
Annace as some point in the argument put down the machete and returned with a pair of lawn clippers, which according to authorities, he was moving in an aggressive manner.
Annace later threw the machete into the wooded area behind the house, reports state. When authorities pulled up, Annace also ran into the wooded area in an attempt to escape, police said.
Annace was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held at Sarasota County Jail on $40,500 bond and as of Monday afternoon remained in custody.
