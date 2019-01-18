WEST VILLAGES — When it comes to frozen food, Gary Spinazze was always a hot commodity.
Spinazze, 68, of IslandWalk, was recently inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame.
The hall is part of the The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “It’s a big industry and you take it for granted.”
Spinazze, who enjoys Corvettes and golf, is also part of the Zerocrats group that represents those in the refrigerated and frozen foods industry.
The Frozen Food Hall of Fame began in 1990 but lacks, currently, a physical location. Still, leaders in the frozen and refrigerated food industry are honored annually.
Related to it are the Golden Penguins — awarded during National Dairy Month in June.
The Golden Penguins have a wide variety of categories, but honor the marketing efforts in frozen and refrigerated foods.
Before moving to West Villages, Spinazze was a Michigan resident.
Spinazze started working in supermarkets in the 1960s.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. Once he returned from Vietnam, he worked retail until 1986, when he moved to Chicago to work for Roundy’s Supermarket.
During his time with Roundy’s, Spinazze moved into marketing. He said he has run the gamut when it comes to working with foods.
Roundy’s took Spinazze to Milwaukee, where he worked for 11 years before moving onto Rich Foods, which focuses on frozen and refrigerated foods.
While at Rich Foods, Spinazze was the vice president of marketing. Spinazze later took a job at Nash Finch where he was vice president of national accounts and later vice president of grocery procurement.
He left Nash Finch to work for Spartan Foods in Michigan, but the company eventually merged with Nash Finch.
Spinazze has been honored for his time at Nash Finch, where he retired in 2013 as vice president of vendor relations.
“You go out into the sunset and don’t expect much,” he said about retirement.
After spending 40 years working with foods, he said the changes are unbelievable — from foil wrapped TV trays to being able to have a wide variety of healthy frozen options, as well as the use of computers to fill trays accurately.
For the future of foods? Spinazze hopes the innovation continues, that frozen and refrigerated foods expand.
“More innovations and (healthier) alternatives,” Spinazze said.
Spinazze serves as a board member for the order of Zerocrats and judges grocery competitions. He does plenty locally as well, he runs the Vettes for Vets event in the West Villages.
His work with veterans comes after volunteering for FISH or Food Industry Serving Heroes, which has been changed to Friends In Service of Heroes. After his own experiences returning from Vietnam, he doesn’t want others returning to have a negative experience or to not be recognized.
“(I) wanted to give back,” Spinazze said.
